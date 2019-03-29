A Mid-Michigan man was arraigned on multiple counts of child porn.
Frank Bordge III, 72, was arraigned on March 21 on 10 charges including five counts of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
His bond is set set $100,000.
Argentine Township Police said Bordge went to a computer store to transfer some files.
Staff alerted police to the explicit material and Bordge was apprehended.
