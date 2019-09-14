A 54-year-old man has been arraigned on murder, drunken driving and other charges following a crash that killed four people in southwestern Michigan.
The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports that Dub Collins appeared Friday in a Berrien County courtroom on four counts of second-degree murder, multiple operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated charges and driving on a suspended license.
Collins is accused of driving past a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle. Killed in the Aug. 2 crash in Buchanan Township were 66-year-old Robert Klint, his 60-year-old, wife, Melissa, and their 22-year-old daughter, Landyn Klint. Also killed was 52-year-old Kent Williamson.
Collins and his 38-year-old wife, Heather, were injured in the crash.
An Oct. 1 preliminary hearing is scheduled.
