A man is sitting behind bars after leading officers on two high-speed chases through Genesee and Lapeer counties with a stolen vehicle.
On Sunday, April 25 at 1:20 a.m., Genesee County 911 contacted Lapeer County 911 about Davison Police pursuing a freshly stolen 2018 Dodge Charger.
The pursuit was reaching 100 mph on the eastbound lanes of I-69 entering Lapeer County. Genesee County broke off from the pursuit near Elba Road in Lapeer.
Lapeer County deputies found the vehicle heading east on I-69, near S. Lapeer Road in Lapeer. Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled officers at more than 100 mph.
About five miles away at 1:27 a.m., a Sgt. Don Brady found the Dodge Charger unoccupied along I-69, east of Wilder Road in Lapeer Township. K9 Handler Dep. Frank Ruzika and his partner Axel found a track.
The two followed the track west through woods, a swamp, and eventually to where the suspect was hiding behind a tree near Wilder Road.
The suspect, a 25-year-old man from Sterling Heights, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Davison Police recovered the stolen vehicle and took custody of the suspect. Criminal charges are pending and expected in Genesee County.
