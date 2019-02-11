A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a business and taking off.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Dollar General in Worth Township at around 8 p.m. on February 10.
A description of the suspect vehicle, as well as a license plate, were obtain, as well as the name of a possible suspect who lived in Kimball Township.
Deputies went to Kimball Township, but didn’t find the suspect, or the vehicle at the suspect’s resident.
While heading back to Sanilac County, deputies said they found a vehicle matching the description on North Road.
Officials stopped the vehicle on Lapeer Road, near Wadhams road in St. Clair County, and arrested a 49-year-old man from Kimball Township.
He was arrested for felony Operating While Intoxicated, and several other traffic related charges, according to the department.
