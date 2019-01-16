A man was arrested, accused of strangling his girlfriend during an argument.
Michigan State Police were called to a home in Manistee County’s Onekama Township on Jan. 12.
A 20-year-old woman told officials that her boyfriend, Matthew Hoeh, 27, of Onekama, had assaulted her.
Hoeh was arrested at the scene and arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and domestic violence.
