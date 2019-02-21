A Michigan man has been charged, accused of severely beating another man.
Michigan State Police were called to an apartment complex in Alpena on Feb. 13 at around 11:30 p.m. after a woman called 911.
When troopers arrived, they said they found two highly intoxicated men sitting calmly on a couch.
On the floor behind the couch was a third man who appeared to have been badly beaten. He had injuries to his face, and was bloodied, bruised, and swollen.
Troopers said the victim couldn’t recall what happened to him, and also appeared intoxicated.
Robert Jones, 55, of Alpena was arrested after some investigation, and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and aggravated assault.
The victim, a 45-year-old man from Alpena was eventually transferred to Mid-Michigan Midland Health Center for head injuries. His current condition is unclear.
Jones could see up to 10-years behind bars if convicted.
