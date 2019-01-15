A 19-year-old Mid-Michigan man was arrested, accused of breaking into a Lapeer County home.
Deputies said owners of a home on Hart Street in Attica were gone, and neighbors were watching their place when they noticed something suspicious at around 8:26 a.m. on Jan. 15.
The neighbors called 9-1-1 after hearing “pounding noises” and then they spotted a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walk out of the home, and around the exterior.
Deputies arrived, and the man ran off. Investigators said the 19-year-old Flint man was found crawling on the ground, and taken into custody.
The investigation is on-going, and the suspect has been lodged in the jail, pending charges.
