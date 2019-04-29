A 21-year-old man was arrested, accused of handing out counterfeit bills.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was called to Blackstone Bar on April 27 after they said someone made a purchase using a fake $50.
Investigators said they were eventually able to track down 21-year-old Ty Showerman; and their investigation found he had given out six bogus $50 to a friend because he knew he would be speaking to officers.
A total of nine counterfeit $50 bills were recovered in this incident.
Showerman was arrested for possession of counterfeit bills and lodges in the Isabella County Jail.
