A Grayling man was arrested after he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend over a cellphone.
It happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at a residence in Grayling on Dec. 4.
The victim told investigators her ex-boyfriend went to her residence to pick-up a cell phone and when he arrived she told him she would remove her personal information from the phone and put it in his mailbox, Michigan State Police said.
She then asked her ex-boyfriend to leave and began to close the door.
That's when he forced his way inside, knocked the phone from her hand and began to strangle her, police said.
The phone broke when it hit the floor and the suspect kicked it outside and left, police said.
The suspect has since been identified as 27-year-old Joseph Henry Somero, of Grayling.
Somero was later located, interviewed and arrested for the alleged assault.
Somero has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, one count of third-degree home invasion, and one count of domestic violence.
His bond was set at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.