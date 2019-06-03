A wanted parole absconder surrendered peacefully to police after three hours of barricading himself inside a Grand Rapids home.
An anonymous 911 call at around 6:15 p.m. on June 2 stated that a Michigan’s Most Wanted was on a home’s porch, armed with a gun.
When officers arrived, they said 35-year-old Skiler S. Turpeau ran into a multi-unit residence. With his gun.
Turpeau had been absconding on parole since January 2019.
Officers shut down the street and called in the Crisis Negotiators, and other personnel. After three hours of officers attempting to communicate with Turpeau, they said he came out of the home peacefully, surrendering to officers.
There was no one else in the home, and no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.