A man has been arrested after two women allege he sexually assaulted them when they were minors decades ago.
Police said the incidents happened between 1996 and 1999 when the suspect was 30-years-old and the victims were ages 8 and 13. Scott Austin was arrested by Saginaw police officers on Friday, Feb. 19 in connection to this case.
The investigation began in 2019 when one of the women filed a complaint with Child Protective Services. Police said she had an encounter with Austin at a store with a child in his care.
The Saginaw Police Department said the original case in 1997 did not have much traction and the reasons are unknown.
