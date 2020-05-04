The Holly Police Department said it has made an arrest after a man allegedly assaulted a store clerk after being confronted about not wearing a mask.
Police said a viewer tip helped investigators determine the identity of the suspect.
The man entered the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw Street in Holly about 1:30 p.m. on May 2.
"The clerk was tending some shelves when she noticed the man was not wearing a mask," Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh said.
The clerk told the man all customers must wear a mask as stated on the signs posted on the entry doors, police said.
"The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her 'Here, I will use this as a mask,'" police said.
Police said that is considered assault, especially during a pandemic.
"With the COVID-19 threat prevalent, there may be more serious charges as it relates to placing bodily fluids on another individual," Narsh said.
The suspect continued to be loud and disruptive before leaving in a white van.
Officials say the Dollar Tree employee handled the incident appropriately.
"She did everything correct. She didn't confront the man. She didn't resist or fight him. She reported it to her management who immediately called police," Narsh said.
"People need to realize that businesses are private property and when they post a sign that says, 'to enter, this is a requirement.' People need to adhere to those requirements," Narsh said.
