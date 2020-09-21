A Grayling man was arrested after allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to the alleged assault about 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.
It allegedly happened while the victim and suspect were traveling in a vehicle on M-55 near Byron Avenue in Roscommon Township and at the victim's residence in Grayling, MSP said.
The victim told police the suspect, who has been identified as 36-year-old Marcus Allen Mackay, assaulted and strangled her during an argument at her home and again while they were driving in a vehicle, police said.
Police interviewed the victim at Grayling Munson Hospital where she was being treated for her injuries.
Mackay was located Saturday morning hiding in an outbuilding at a friend's home in Grayling and placed under arrest.
He has been charged with one county of domestic violence - third offense. He was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 21. His bond was set at $50,000.
He is due back in court on Oct. 12.
