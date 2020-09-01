A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob two Bay County gas stations Monday night.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office was called to a robbery at the Admiral gas station at 314 S. Euclid shortly before 10 p.m.
A man entered the store wearing a black mask and pulled out a handgun, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said, adding the suspect placed the weapon on the counter and demanded money.
The clerk ran into a different room and locked the door, Cunningham said, adding the suspect fled the scene without taking anything.
Shortly after, the sheriff's office was called to a second incident at the Admiral gas station at 212 S. Euclid.
The suspect in the second incident also had a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, Cunningham said.
A witness was able to provide a vehicle description of the suspect's vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and arrested the suspect.
The suspect, a 34-year-old Bay City man, had a handgun and other evidence from the scenes on him, Cunningham said.
