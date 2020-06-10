A Harrison man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police and biting an officer's hand.
Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a gas station in Hayes Township for a man who was possibly driving under the influence.
Deputies located the vehicle in question in a driveway in the 5000 block of N. Grant Avenue with the suspect still inside.
Deputies asked the suspect to get out of the vehicle, but he fled the scene, the sheriff's department said.
A short pursuit began and the vehicle crashed into a ditch and struck a tree, the sheriff's office said.
The driver was removed from the vehicle by the deputies.
During his arrest, he bit one of the deputies on the hand, the sheriff's department said.
The suspect has been identified as James Bailey-Middleton, 35, of Harrison.
He has been charged with fleeing from police in the third-degree, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury, operating while intoxicated- second offense, malicious destruction of grass/trees, driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and habitual offender - fourth offense.
