A man is behind bars after an abusive situation in Genesee County.
On Thursday, July 16, a City of Burton Friend of the Court employee called to touch base with a client.
Officials said on that call, she was told by a male that the woman could not come to the phone. They said the employee could hear a woman in distress in the background prompting her to contact the Genesee County Sheriff Office.
The sheriff’s office dispatched Burton police to the scene where officers said they could tell a male was inside due to him peeking out the window.
As officers were outside, they said two little boys walked up and begin to tell them about the issues going on in the home. They said that prompted the woman to come outside.
Officers said they were able to separate the woman from the male suspect and take a statement.
Officials said with the statement from the victim and the little boys they were able to charge and arrest the man.
The Burton Police Chief said they expect to file other charges against the man later.
