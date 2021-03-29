A man is awaiting arraignment after police responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store.
On Sunday, March 28, at 9:15 p.m. an armed robbery was reported at the NextDoor Food Store, located at 1622 S. Mission St.
The suspect was wearing a wig at the time of the robbery, was armed with a handgun, and fled the scene on foot, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. Mt. Pleasant and Central Michigan University officers were in the area when the call was made and quickly located the suspect three blocks away.
Officers took the suspect into custody and recovered the gun, which was plastic. The 33-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant will be arraigned on Monday, March 29 in the Isabella County Court.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000. The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the CMU Police Department and central dispatch.
