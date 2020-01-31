A man is facing a felony charge following accusations that he punched a neighbor’s dog to death.
Joseph Kenny, 25 from Saginaw, was arraigned Thursday with one felony count of third-degree killing or torturing an animal and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
According to Saginaw Police said Kenny walked into a neighbor’s home on May 5, 2019 and punched the person’s toy chihuahua.
When the owner took the dog outside to care for it, Kenny follow him, officers said.
They said Kenny chased the owner down the street and pushed a 16-year-old that also lived in the home.
The dog later died from injuries.
It’s unclear what prompted the attack.
A warrant for Kenny’s arrest was issued on Sept. 23 and he was arrested on Nov. 23.
After Kenny bonded out of jail, he was scheduled to arraignment on Dec. 3. When he didn’t show up for court, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
He’ll be back in court at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 for a preliminary exam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.