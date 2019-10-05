A 73-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a vacant house fire and collapse that injured five Detroit firefighters.
WDIV-TV reports that when firefighters went to the upper level of the house Thursday, it collapsed.
It says one of the firefighters suffered a broken leg. Another firefighter suffered third-degree burns and was treated at a hospital. Three other firefighters were treated and released from a hospital.
