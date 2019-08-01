A 21-year-old Linwood man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after driving his pick-up truck into the water.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the man and his 19-year-old passenger were driving along Linwood Beach on their way to “get some snacks” and ended up driving into the water near Linwood Beach Marina.
The pair escaped the truck uninjured, but the man failed a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and faces a charge of operating while intoxicated.
His identity was not released pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.