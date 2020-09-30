A man was arrested in Bay City Wednesday night after he was found hiding in a home.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Bay City Public Safety officers were called to the 1900 block of Alp Street after a 911 call.
Officers believed a woman and two children were being held against their will inside the home by someone the woman knew.
Officers were able to safely remove the woman and children from the house.
Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team and Canine Unit were called to the scene to help and found a 37-year-old man hiding in the home.
The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary.
The case is being sent to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety (989) 892-8571.
