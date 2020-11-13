A man has been arrested after hiding out in an Arkansas national forest after being accused of sexually assaulting at least one child in Mid-Michigan.
On Oct. 30 the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department began investigating after a 9-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted.
She told investigators she was talking on Facebook messenger with a man named Jeremy Lee Stiven, 35. She said eventually he began doing sexual acts on camera, and on at least one occasion she was sexually assaulted.
Deputies said that shortly after the investigation began, Stiven, who was back-and-forth from Michigan and Alabama, heard about the investigation. Investigators said he grabbed his .45 caliber pistol and hid out in his car in the Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas’ Montgomery County.
Local officials, and Montgomery County deputies used cell phone tracking to locate Stiven in the mountainous region, which spans 1,784,457 acres.
In the early morning of Nov. 4, Stiven was taken into custody.
He was extradited to Lapeer and deputies say he later implicated himself in more than a dozen sexual assaults of minor victims. The assaults are believed to have occurred in Lapeer County, Genesee County, and the State of Alabama. They are still under investigation.
Stiven was arraigned Monday on first-degree sexual assault and is being held in the Lapeer County Jail. Anyone having information about any assaults, believed to have been committed by Jeremy Lee Stiven, is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Robert Wells at 810-656-1016.
