One man was arrested in connection with a homicide in rural Bay County.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said on Friday, Dec. 14 at about 9:30 a.m. a woman was driving down Beaver Road, near M-13, when she saw a man lying next to a vehicle.
She contacted police and when Michigan State Troopers arrived on the scene they learned the man had one gunshot wound and was unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 24-year-old Justin Wood.
On Saturday, Dec. 15, troopers arrested a 25-year-old Kawkawlin Township man.
Lt. Kaiser said the victim and suspect knew each other personally but were not related by family.
Police recovered the gun they believed was used in this incident.
The suspect was lodged in Bay County Jail pending arraignment.
