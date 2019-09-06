A 42-year-old man has been arrested after human remains were found at a home in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula.
Sean McInnis was arraigned Thursday and jailed on torture, assaulting a pregnant woman causing stillbirth, criminal sexual conduct, child abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon charges.
Police discovered the remains during a search Wednesday in Chippewa County's Kincheloe, south of Sault Ste. Marie. McInnis was arrested following the search.
WWTV-TV reports that the charges are related to incidents that started in 2014 involving the woman, a minor child and another person.
McInnis is being held without bond in the Chippewa County Jail. Court records did not list the name of a defense attorney. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Sept. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.