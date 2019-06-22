Sheriff's officials say two men have been fatally shot in western Michigan.
Authorities say 21-year-old Bryce DeGood and 73-year-old Gary Peake were found dead Friday afternoon of gunshot wounds in Barry County's Orangeville Township. Peake was found in a home and DeGood by a road.
Sheriff Dar Leaf says a man believed to be the shooter is in custody but officials aren't releasing his name until he is arraigned.
Witnesses told WOOD-TV that they spotted DeGood lying in a ditch and tried to help but a man pointed a gun at them and told them to leave. One of them called 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.