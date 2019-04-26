Authorities arrested one man after finding a methamphetamine lab in Traverse City.
The Traverse Narcotics Team and Traverse City Police Department were sent to 719 W. 7th St. on Friday, April 26 for a possible meth lab.
The Traverse City Police Department said responding officers found a meth lab and an unspecified amount of meth at the residence.
A 36-year-old man from Traverse City was taken into custody for manufacturing meth and was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Correctional facility, police said.
No other people were inside the home.
Police closed down the 700 block of 7th Street temporarily and have evacuated surrounding homes.
The Michigan State Police Meth Lab Cleanup team is on the scene decontaminating the residence as well as removing manufacturing components.
Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.
