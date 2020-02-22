The Huron County Sheriff Office said a man is in custody after a reported home invasion.
According to deputies, they responded to a call at about 6:12 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 from a female who said she had just returned home and found a man in her apartment.
The apartment is located in the 7200 block of Michigan Ave. in Pigeon.
Deputies said when she first entered, she found the apartment door ajar and went in anyway and saw a flickering light coming from her bedroom.
They said the woman noticed a man standing over her laundry before attempting to flee.
According to deputies, as the man was attempting to flee, the female caller punched him in the face.
The woman recognized the man as one of her neighbors, but deputies said she did not know his name.
Deputy Ryan Swartz arrived and confronted the 32-year-old suspect in his apartment.
Swartz said the man was cooperative and appeared to have an immoral interest in the complainant’s clothing.
According to deputies, the man was taken into custody and lodged at Huron County Jail for felony home invasion.
Deputies said a child was present at the apartment and was left alone while the suspect broke into the apartment. They said the child was turned over to family.
Deputies said the suspect has past sexually related convictions and was given a bond of $10,000 cash.
Deputies said CPS has been advised and the prosecutor’s office will be reviewing the incident on Monday, Feb. 24 for formal charges. They expect the prosecutor to issue other charges as well.
