A man has been arrested after a foot chase on Jan. 10 at about 9:40 a.m.
According to police, the suspect ran from his vehicle after a traffic stop near Mackinaw and Jameson in Saginaw.
Police set up a perimeter in the area and called in a K-9 unit after officials lost the suspect in the neighborhood, according to police.
At about 10:10 a.m., a citizen saw a person standing in a driveway and said he looked unusual. Police say when they went to check it out, the suspect jumped the fence in a backyard and was arrested by police at about 10:17 a.m.
The home was in the Adams and Mackinaw area.
According to police, the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest, but it is unclear what kind of warrant it is.
Central dispatch put out a message to areas schools to go on lockdown during the search.
The arraignment is not set at this point. Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
