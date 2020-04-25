A man has been arrested after running from multiple police units on Friday, April 24.
According to a Facebook post by Saginaw County Emergency Services Operation, the man was in the area of Meridian and Tittabawassee.
The post said multiple units were looking for the subject and that he may have mental health issues.
According to the post, the subject was later arrested. It said the subject needed medical attention because he swallowed gasoline.
