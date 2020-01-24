A man was arrested Friday in connection with the robbery and sexual assault of three women in an apartment complex near Michigan State University.
East Lansing police officials said the man, whom they did not identify, was jailed awaiting formal charges. He was described by investigators as college-age, but it wasn’t clear if the women were college students.
The man entered an apartment through an unlocked door in the complex about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) north of the university early Friday, police said. The man, armed with a revolver, sexually assaulted the women and stole electronic devices, officers said.
Investigators said the women’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. They were treated by emergency workers and taken to a nearby hospital.
