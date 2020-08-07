A man was taken into police custody after police said he was shooting at vehicles in Huron County.
At 9:44 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 troopers from the Michigan State Police were called to M-25 and Lawitzke Road in Gore Township.
Central dispatch received two 911 calls from different victims about a man shooting at vehicles.
MSP said the victims reported a vehicle was disabled in the roadway and each one of them stopped to check on the car, both at different times.
The first victim said they slowed down to check on the parked car when a man jumped out of the ditch and started firing a gun.
The suspect then pointed his gun at them and was demanding a ride, MSP said.
MSP said the second victim saw the vehicle in the road and slowed to go around it. Then a man ran out of the ditch and pointed a handgun at them.
Each victim was able to drive away and call 911.
No one was injured but one victim’s vehicle was struck by a bullet.
Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies were sent to the scene and set up a perimeter.
When officers arrived in the area, they could see the suspect, who was still armed, near the disabled vehicle.
At 3:15 a.m. team members approached the vehicle, but the suspect had already fled into the woods.
The suspect was later located and taken into custody on a two-track trail, northeast of the vehicle, by a K9 unit at 4:15 a.m.
The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Northville, was arrested on numerous felony charges.
Harbor Beach, Port Austin, Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, MSP’s K9 unit, an MSP helicopter, MSP aviation, and East Huron Ambulance responded to this incident.
