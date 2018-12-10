A man was arrested after police said he shot another man outside of a bar in Burton.
Lt. Brian Warrden said police were sent to Captain’s Quarters Lounge on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 12:17 a.m.
Police said the incident started when two men were arguing inside the bar.
It spilled outside into the parking lot where the altercation escalated.
Police said the 26-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with one gunshot wound and is now in stable condition.
The suspect was arrested and lodged in Genesee County Jail. He is awaiting arraignment.
Police didn’t say what the two men were arguing about.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call The Burton Police Department and ask for Det. Abraham.
