A 39-year-old Lexington man was arrested after shots were fired during an altercation in Sanilac County on Sunday.
It happened about 4:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of Birchwood Road in Worth Township.
Deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene along with officers from Croswell and Lexington Police Departments.
While speaking to witnesses, deputies heard a suspected gunshot in the area.
Deputies responded to the residence and found an active verbal confrontation taking place, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies made entry into the residence and secured the suspect, along with additional occupants.
The suspect was arrested. He was lodged at the Sanilac County Jail pending arraignment on assault and firearms charges.
