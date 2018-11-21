A man has been arrested after setting a small fire in a secure area of a western Michigan hospital.
Police say security officers at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids caught the man about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire was set on an upper level of the building that's used for mechanical purposes. Police say the fire alarm was pulled and the man was able to get to the hospital's roof.
Minimum damage was caused by the fire, which is under investigation. Police are working with hospital officials to determine how the man gained access to the roof.
