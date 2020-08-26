A Genesee County man is behind bars after trafficking his special needs girlfriend.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Macala Vliet, 26, is behind bars after abusing and trafficking his special needs girlfriend.
Swanson said it all started when they saw the picture of the victim on the dark web. He said detective immediately knew something was wrong from the look of the victim and the fact that the victim’s glasses were broken.
Officials started to converse with the page only to find that Vliet was speaking with them.
Officials said they started to get multiple calls from the suspect demanding information and on the last day he told them to hurry because someone else was waiting.
Swanson said when police arrived, they located the victim and took Vliet into custody.
The victim was given a new pair of glasses by the Flint Optical Center, Swanson said.
Swanson said the victim is now safe with family and is on the road to recovery.
