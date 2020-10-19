A man is sitting in jail after troopers found suspected heroin inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Oct. 16 at 10:46 p.m. a trooper and K9 unit arrested a 33-year-old man from Grass Lake for possession of heroin in Union Township.
Troopers arrested the man after a traffic violation at Ruby Street and Broadway Street.
During the roadside investigation, troopers searched the vehicle and found suspected heroin.
Michigan State Police said other evidence of drug activity was also located in the vehicle.
The man was lodged at the Isabella County Jail pending arraignment.
