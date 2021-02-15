A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a Livingston County woman's remains were found in Detroit.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Dowan Knighton was arraigned Sunday on mutilation of a dead body, concealing the death of an individual and tampering with evidence.
The remains of 29-year-old Kayla Pierce were found Thursday at an undisclosed location. The prosecutor's office says Knighton was arrested at the scene.
Pierce was reported missing Nov. 24 by her mother. Her death remains under investigation.
Knighton has a Feb. 25 probable cause conference.
Livingston County is northwest of Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.