A man was arrested on multiple charges after deputies responded to a report of a possible home invasion in Isabella County.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with help from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department and Central Michigan University Police Department, were sent to a report of a possible breaking and entering at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.
A 73-year-old woman called central dispatch saying someone broken one of the windows and entered her home in the 5000 block of East Rosebush Road in Isabella Township.
The homeowner said she was hiding in the bathroom and was armed with a handgun.
Just before this call, authorities found a vehicle in the ditch across the street from the elderly woman’s home.
Deputies said the vehicle was still running, in gear, and the tires were moving.
When deputies arrived at the caller’s home, they learned a window was broken.
Officers entered the home and found a 20-year-old man hiding under blankets on the couch.
The 20-year-old told authorities he had been drinking and thought the home was his apartment building. However, the man did not remember breaking a window or going inside the home.
The suspect was taken into custody and is charged with home invasion, operating under the influence of liquor, and license violation’s.
