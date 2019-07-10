A man was arrested after troopers said he sent inappropriate photos to a teen they believe he never met in person.
An 18-year-old Lake City man was arrested following an investigation into photos exchanged between a 15-year-old girl from White Lake.
Officials said the case started in April 2019 when a family compliance liaison from the Great Lakes Virtual Academy contacted troopers from Houghton Lake to report an incident.
Trooper found both the man and the girl were students enrolled at the academy, and they had met on an online messaging board associated with the school.
According to officials, troopers found evidence the male suspect had sent a nude photograph to the 15-year-old, and that she had sent a partially nude photo to him.
The Missaukee County Prosecutor reviewed the case and issued a two-count felony warrant charging the suspect with children-distributing obscene matter to, and children- accosting for immoral purposes.
Officials said the suspect turned himself in on July 5 and was released on bond prior to arraignment.
According to officials, the two had never met in person.
Parents are urged to share with their children the dangers and illegalities of sharing improper photos, even if they believe they can trust the other person. The creation, dissemination, and possession of images depicting a person under the age of 18 for any reason is a crime.
