A 40-year-old man behind bars tonight accused of following women, rubbing himself against them and even putting his hand in his pants while following a mother and her 12-year-old daughter.
This all happened in unsuspecting places, Michaels and TJ Maxx.
It happened near Tittabawassee and Bay roads, a safe, well-populated area.
Experts say no matter who you are and no matter where you are, you need to keep a look out because this creepy stuff is more common than you might think.
"This is a real problem that women have to be aware of when they're out alone,” said Henry Reyna from Secure Solution LLC. “Especially in shopping centers and traversing through our community."
Reyna teaches self-defense classes, he said if somebody is making you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, the number one thing to do is call 911. Trust your intuition.
"if it doesn't feel right, it's probably not right,” he said. “Tell the store manager. Call 9-1-1 and make a report. Call for help. If you have that technology with you, take a picture of them. Record as much as you can of this person as you're calling for help. It's going to help with evidence later on."
And in this case, police were able to track down the culprit. He’s identified as Anthony Sangster and he’s been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct.
These incidents had been happening since March, if the women being harassed hadn't called 911 police might not have caught him.
"it's not going to be solved by law enforcement typically, it's going to be solved by citizens that see something and say something," Reyna said.
