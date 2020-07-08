A Michigan man has been arrested for fraud and operating as an unlicensed builder.
Michigan State Police were contacted in December 2019 to investigate a complaint of contractor fraud against 50-year-old Charles Frank Sutter, of Romeo.
The complainant entered an agreement with Sutter in March 2019 to repair the roof of his home in Mio, MSP said.
Sutter, owner of Prochoice Construction, requested deposits for the project over several months totaling $15,000, police said.
The project was not completed and Sutter refused to refund the homeowner, police said.
The investigation revealed Prochoice Construction was operating without a license.
Sutter was arrested on July 1 for one count of occupational code for working without a license, one count of common law fraud, and one count of larceny by conversion of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.
He has since been released on bond.
