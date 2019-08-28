An Oakland County man was arrested for indecent exposure after he claims he was "fishing" for a male companion.
Brian Dean Pochron, 34, was arrested on Aug. 26 after a Highland Township resident observed him standing near a pavilion area in Dodge Park #10 with his pants down, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Pochron allegedly laid on his stomach across a picnic table with his buttocks exposed.
The resident videotaped the incident, the sheriff's office said, adding Pochron ran to his car, covered the license plate and drove away.
That incident happened on Aug. 23.
The sheriff's office began investigating and one of the deputies recognized Pochron from a previous indecent exposure incident in the area.
Pochron was located and interviewed by detectives. During the interview, Pochron admitted to exposing himself at the park to attract a male companion and claimed he was "fishing" to see if the witness was interested in him, the sheriff's office said.
Pochron was arraigned on Aug. 27. His bond was set at $10,000.
If released, Pochron must verify his home address with the court and is prohibited from returning to Dodge Park #10.
Pochron is currently listed on the sex offender registry for life. He was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 in 2003.
In 2017, Pochron was convicted of indecent exposure after he was found laying completely nude on a walking trail in Highland Township.
