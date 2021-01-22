Michigan State Police arrested a Lake man for possession of suspected methamphetamine while conducting a traffic stop on Thursday.
It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Terry Street and Lake Street in Clare County’s Garfield Township.
The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Lake man, lied about his identity to troopers, MSP said.
He was later positively identified and found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said, adding the suspect’s license was also suspended.
Police searched the suspect’s vehicle and found the driver was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, police said.
He was lodged in the Clare County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
