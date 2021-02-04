A man was arrested after Michigan State Police allegedly found meth in his vehicle.
On Feb. 3 at 4:15 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle near Gibson Avenue and Beaverton Road in Clare County's Garfield Township.
The trooper learned the driver, a 32-year-old man from Lake, had a suspended driver’s license.
After a search of the vehicle, the trooper learned the driver had methamphetamine, police said.
The driver was arrested and lodged at the Clare County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.