A man was arrested after Michigan State Police allegedly found meth in his vehicle.

On Feb. 3 at 4:15 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle near Gibson Avenue and Beaverton Road in Clare County's Garfield Township.

The trooper learned the driver, a 32-year-old man from Lake, had a suspended driver’s license.

After a search of the vehicle, the trooper learned the driver had methamphetamine, police said.

The driver was arrested and lodged at the Clare County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.

