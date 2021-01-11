A man is sitting behind bars after state police found suspected meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 10 at 8:54 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle near Beech Street and Broad Street in Harrison.
According to Michigan State Police, the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Harrison, had an unlawful registration plate, no insurance, and was violating his temporary instruction permit driving status.
After a search of the vehicle, troopers found suspected methamphetamine.
The driver was lodged at the Clare County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
A 37-year-old man from Harrison was also arrested by MSP for possession of meth after a traffic stop on Jan. 8.
