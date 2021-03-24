A 31-year-old Traverse City man was arrested for weapon, drug, and probation violation charges in Rosebush.
On March 23, Michigan State Police troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post were dispatched to the Mobile Gas Station in Rosebush for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Troopers requested the Mt. Pleasant Canine Unit during the investigation. A canine officer alerted police to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, Michigan State Police said.
While searching the vehicle, troopers discovered concealed weapons, ammunition, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia, police said, adding the suspect attempted to destroy evidence while troopers were arresting him.
The man is currently lodged at the Isabella County Jail.
