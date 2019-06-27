People worked together to stop a drunk driver on a busy interstate.
Last Saturday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received several calls about an SUV driving erratically on southbound I-75.
When a deputy arrived, several people had boxed the driver in.
“You know, they possibly quite well have prevented a tragedy from him hitting someone or hitting another vehicle,” Michigan State Police Lt. Brian McComb said.
Michigan State Police are commending the actions of a few brave motorists who helped to box in the vehicle of 62-year-old Michael Hare, who was caught driving under the influence this weekend on southbound I-75.
According to the sheriff’s department, this is Hare’s 13th arrest for a DUI. It’s a startling number for a man police say has not had a license since the 1980s.
How is it that someone with 12 prior drunk driving offenses was able to get back on the road? McComb said it’s not all that difficult.
“In Michigan, they can’t register a vehicle or legally obtain a vehicle. But what they will do is they will go out and usually pay cash from someone. But when they get that vehicle they don’t legally register it with the state. They don’t get the title for it. They don’t have a good plate for it. So they’ll basically buy a vehicle and drive around with it until they get stopped,” McComb said.
According to police, Hare initially refused a breathalyzer test but was arrested and later blew a .21 - which is above the super drunk range of .18.
It’s a condition that McComb said puts him and everyone else on the road at high risk.
“With that condition, that affects his vision, his depth perception. There’s a lot of things that goes into play with how that affects the individual. But it’s very dangerous for someone with that blood alcohol content to be out on the road,” McComb said.
McComb said for those who drive drunk, it is their responsibility to stay off the roads.
“This falls on that individual to seek treatment for his addiction to alcohol and basically not get behind the car,” McComb said.
Authorities say Hare was placed into custody on a $150,000 bond. He is due back in court on July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.