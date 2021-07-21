Deputies have arrested the suspect in a homicide investigation in Clare County.
Ronald McClure II, a 43-year-old man from the Harrison area, was taken into custody without incident at a residence in northern Isabella County, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said. He will be lodged in the Clare County jail.
McClure was considered armed while deputies searched for him in connection with a homicide that happened about 8 p.m. on July 20 near the 7500 block of S. Harrison Ave.
