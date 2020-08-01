WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a professional poker player whose burned body was found in a recreational area in Michigan.
White Lake Township police noted that the unidentified man who lives in Pontiac was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Friday after his vehicle was stopped near an area freeway.
No charges have been filed and no other details were released.
The burned body of 33-year-old Susie Zhao was discovered July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County. Zhao had returned from Los Angeles to live with family.
