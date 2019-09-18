A 23-year-old man has been arrested as Midland Police investigate the death of a 21-month-old girl.
Police responded to the 5200 block of Hedgewood Drive at around 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 17, to investigate a child who was not breathing.
Upon arrival, police found the toddler receiving CPR from emergency medical responders, police said.
The child was then transported to the Mid-Michigan Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Officers now say a man from Augusta has been taken into custody for his involvement in the child’s death.
The suspect was in a dating relationship with the mother of the child at the time of the incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and no names have been released.
If you have any information call Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
